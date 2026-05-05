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Pool Townhouses for sale in United States

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New York
54
Pennsylvania
3
Philadelphia
3
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1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 761 m²
Floor 1
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…
$700,000
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Properties features in United States

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