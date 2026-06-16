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Houses for sale in Polk County, United States

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Haines City
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6 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
6 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
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6 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
6 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
5 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
6 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom house
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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