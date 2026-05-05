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Сommercial property in New York, United States

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 85 m² in New York, United States
Commercial property 85 m²
New York, United States
Area 85 m²
Nice office less than a minute walk from the Fuengirola town hall. Good position, last busin…
$292,983
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Office 328 m² in New York, United States
Office 328 m²
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Rent or sell large local distributed in 328 meters all on one floor. Unbeatable area, a few …
$469,479
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Revenue house 324 m² in New York, United States
Revenue house 324 m²
New York, United States
Area 324 m²
Unique Opportunity for Investors and Real Estate Developers! We present a promising rehabil…
$576,553
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