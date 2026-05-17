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Residential properties for sale in Nassau County, United States

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in City of Glen Cove, United States
2 bedroom apartment
City of Glen Cove, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Gregera Rose
$799,000
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1 bedroom apartment in City of Glen Cove, United States
1 bedroom apartment
City of Glen Cove, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Gregera Rose
$675,000
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