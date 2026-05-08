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Pool Villas for sale in Florida, United States

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Miami
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8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This four bedroom villa is located in Kalimanj, Tivat. Positioned exactly between Porto Mont…
$2,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 805 m²
This luxurious villa situated on 700 sq.m in a pine forest on a plateau of 70 m above sea le…
Price on request
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 8 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 424 m²
A unique opportunity to own a fully renovated boutique property in Tivat, Montenegro, featur…
$1,15M
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CoexCoex
Villa 2 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 2 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This beautie, located in Ivanovici, Budva gives you your own peace of heaven just 12 minutes…
$647,151
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This picturesque villa with private pool and SPAandWellness is located in Krasici,  a place …
$2,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
A new villa for sale in the hills of the small village of Zagora, at an altitude of 230m, wi…
$682,450
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Villa 7 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 7 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 560 m²
A villa for sale with a panoramic view of the sea, 540m2 in Petrovac. It is located in a qui…
$1,18M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A villa located in Kalimanj, Tivat that guarantees you a panoramic view of the entire Tivat …
$2,59M
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Properties features in Florida, United States

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