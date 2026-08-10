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Residential properties for sale in Brunswick County, United States

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Calabash, United States
4 bedroom house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
$719,000
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3 bedroom house in Calabash, United States
3 bedroom house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
$549,900
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