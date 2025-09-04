Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Manchester, United Kingdom

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Elevate your lifestyle in this stunning two-bedroom apartment on the 16th floor, offering 75…
$619,523
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Discover modern living in this expansive two-bedroom apartment on the 6th floor, offering 79…
$604,041
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Discover urban sophistication with this spacious northeast-facing duplex townhouse. Spanning…
$738,105
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Step into elegance with this 1,370 sqft (127 m2) southwest-facing duplex townhouse, designed…
$767,276
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Step into contemporary living with this elegant two-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor. Off…
$614,541
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Step into contemporary living with this exquisite two-bedroom apartment, perfectly situated …
$595,403
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This exciting new development in the heart of Manchester offers a sophisticated blend of lux…
$1,11M
Leave a request

Properties features in Manchester, United Kingdom

