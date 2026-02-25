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  4. Residential complex SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in the UAE

Residential complex SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in the UAE

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
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ID: 34965
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in Umm Al Quwain

A spectacular 90 million sq.ft natural island destination developed through a joint venture with the Government of Umm Al Quwain — offering an unmatched blend of luxury beachfront living, nature, and privacy.

One of the very few natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership, making it a truly rare investment opportunity.

📍 Prime Coastal Location

50 minutes from Dubai
10 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island – home to the Middle East’s first integrated casino resort
• Easy access to major highways connecting all Northern Emirates

✨ Project Highlights

90 million sq.ft master-planned island
Freehold ownership for all nationalities
40+ premium lifestyle amenities
4% Land Department fee payable on completion
• Developed in partnership with the Government of UAQ

🌿 Resort-Style Amenities

Residents will enjoy an exceptional island lifestyle with:

🏖 Private beaches & beach clubs
⛵ Marina & yacht berths
🌴 Waterfront promenades
🏊 Infinity swimming pools
🏋️ State-of-the-art fitness centres
🌿 Landscaped parks & jogging trails
🚴 Cycling tracks
🧘 Wellness & yoga pavilions
🍽 Waterfront restaurants & cafés
🛍 Retail promenade
🎾 Sports courts & recreation areas
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family parks & kids play zones
🏨 Luxury resorts & boutique hotels

🏖 Beachfront Residences

Selene | Delphine | Coraline | Aquamarine | Florine | Coastline | Starline | Pristine | Tranquil

1–3 Bedroom Apartments from 513 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplexes

📅 Completion: Dec 2027 – Dec 2030

⛵ Marina Residences

Bayside | Pierside | Yachtside | Bayfront | Canalside | Pearlside | Capeside

Choose from serene canal views, vibrant marina living, or bayfront residences designed for a refined coastal lifestyle.

🏡 Beach Villas Collection

🌴 Palm Grove Villas – Standalone beachfront villas surrounded by lush tropical greenery

🌅 Coral Beach Villas – Ultra-exclusive beachfront villas with private beach access

4–6 Bedroom Villas from 4,900 sqft

💎 Why Invest in Siniya Island?

One of the rare natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership
Government-backed master development
Prime location near the upcoming Wynn resort tourism hub
Strong potential for capital appreciation
Luxury island lifestyle just minutes from Dubai

Location on the map

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

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Residential complex SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in the UAE
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
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