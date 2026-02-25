Residential complex SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in the UAE

🌊 SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in Umm Al Quwain

A spectacular 90 million sq.ft natural island destination developed through a joint venture with the Government of Umm Al Quwain — offering an unmatched blend of luxury beachfront living, nature, and privacy.

One of the very few natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership, making it a truly rare investment opportunity.

📍 Prime Coastal Location

• 50 minutes from Dubai

• 10 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island – home to the Middle East’s first integrated casino resort

• Easy access to major highways connecting all Northern Emirates

✨ Project Highlights

• 90 million sq.ft master-planned island

• Freehold ownership for all nationalities

• 40+ premium lifestyle amenities

• 4% Land Department fee payable on completion

• Developed in partnership with the Government of UAQ

🌿 Resort-Style Amenities

Residents will enjoy an exceptional island lifestyle with:

🏖 Private beaches & beach clubs

⛵ Marina & yacht berths

🌴 Waterfront promenades

🏊 Infinity swimming pools

🏋️ State-of-the-art fitness centres

🌿 Landscaped parks & jogging trails

🚴 Cycling tracks

🧘 Wellness & yoga pavilions

🍽 Waterfront restaurants & cafés

🛍 Retail promenade

🎾 Sports courts & recreation areas

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family parks & kids play zones

🏨 Luxury resorts & boutique hotels

🏖 Beachfront Residences

Selene | Delphine | Coraline | Aquamarine | Florine | Coastline | Starline | Pristine | Tranquil

• 1–3 Bedroom Apartments from 513 sqft

• 3 Bedroom Duplexes

📅 Completion: Dec 2027 – Dec 2030

⛵ Marina Residences

Bayside | Pierside | Yachtside | Bayfront | Canalside | Pearlside | Capeside

Choose from serene canal views, vibrant marina living, or bayfront residences designed for a refined coastal lifestyle.

🏡 Beach Villas Collection

🌴 Palm Grove Villas – Standalone beachfront villas surrounded by lush tropical greenery

🌅 Coral Beach Villas – Ultra-exclusive beachfront villas with private beach access

• 4–6 Bedroom Villas from 4,900 sqft

💎 Why Invest in Siniya Island?

✅ One of the rare natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership

✅ Government-backed master development

✅ Prime location near the upcoming Wynn resort tourism hub

✅ Strong potential for capital appreciation

✅ Luxury island lifestyle just minutes from Dubai