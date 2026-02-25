Residential complex SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in the UAE

🌊 SINIYA ISLAND – A Private Natural Island in Umm Al Quwain
A spectacular 90 million sq.ft natural island destination developed through a joint venture with the Government of Umm Al Quwain — offering an unmatched blend of luxury beachfront living, nature, and privacy.
One of the very few natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership, making it a truly rare investment opportunity.
📍 Prime Coastal Location
• 50 minutes from Dubai
• 10 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island – home to the Middle East’s first integrated casino resort
• Easy access to major highways connecting all Northern Emirates
✨ Project Highlights
• 90 million sq.ft master-planned island
• Freehold ownership for all nationalities
• 40+ premium lifestyle amenities
• 4% Land Department fee payable on completion
• Developed in partnership with the Government of UAQ
🌿 Resort-Style Amenities
Residents will enjoy an exceptional island lifestyle with:
🏖 Private beaches & beach clubs
⛵ Marina & yacht berths
🌴 Waterfront promenades
🏊 Infinity swimming pools
🏋️ State-of-the-art fitness centres
🌿 Landscaped parks & jogging trails
🚴 Cycling tracks
🧘 Wellness & yoga pavilions
🍽 Waterfront restaurants & cafés
🛍 Retail promenade
🎾 Sports courts & recreation areas
👨👩👧👦 Family parks & kids play zones
🏨 Luxury resorts & boutique hotels
🏖 Beachfront Residences
Selene | Delphine | Coraline | Aquamarine | Florine | Coastline | Starline | Pristine | Tranquil
• 1–3 Bedroom Apartments from 513 sqft
• 3 Bedroom Duplexes
📅 Completion: Dec 2027 – Dec 2030
⛵ Marina Residences
Bayside | Pierside | Yachtside | Bayfront | Canalside | Pearlside | Capeside
Choose from serene canal views, vibrant marina living, or bayfront residences designed for a refined coastal lifestyle.
🏡 Beach Villas Collection
🌴 Palm Grove Villas – Standalone beachfront villas surrounded by lush tropical greenery
🌅 Coral Beach Villas – Ultra-exclusive beachfront villas with private beach access
• 4–6 Bedroom Villas from 4,900 sqft
💎 Why Invest in Siniya Island?
✅ One of the rare natural islands in the UAE available for freehold ownership
✅ Government-backed master development
✅ Prime location near the upcoming Wynn resort tourism hub
✅ Strong potential for capital appreciation
✅ Luxury island lifestyle just minutes from Dubai