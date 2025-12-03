Residential complex Ocean Walk

Ocean Walk is a premium residential complex near the water, where the architecture repeats the rhythm of the ocean and forms an atmosphere of tranquility and a private resort lifestyle.
Ocean Walk is a new project of Wellington Developments, located in the prestigious part of the Dubai Islands.
Residents get exceptional access to the beaches of Dubai Islands, the seaside promenade and the area’s modern infrastructure facilities. Due to the proximity of key road arteries, Ocean Walk combines a resort atmosphere and convenient transport accessibility – the ideal combination for a family, investment or permanent residence.
The infrastructure of the complex:
- Modern gym;
- Spacious area of yoga and meditation;
- Zen garden with soft landscape;
- Pool with recreation areas;
- Mini padel court;
- Relaxation zone with soft lighting and lounge furniture;
- Fully furnished residences.
Location and transport accessibility
Ocean Walk is located in the strategic area of Dubai Islands.
- Deira Mall - 6 minutes
Waterfront Market – 8 minutes
Dubai Islands Beach – 9 minutes
Dubai Islands Marina – 10 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes.
Contact us for advice, current prices and viewing.