  Residential complex Ocean Walk

Residential complex Ocean Walk

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
17
ID: 33013
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Ocean Walk is a premium residential complex near the water, where the architecture repeats the rhythm of the ocean and forms an atmosphere of tranquility and a private resort lifestyle.

Ocean Walk is a new project of Wellington Developments, located in the prestigious part of the Dubai Islands.

Residents get exceptional access to the beaches of Dubai Islands, the seaside promenade and the area’s modern infrastructure facilities. Due to the proximity of key road arteries, Ocean Walk combines a resort atmosphere and convenient transport accessibility – the ideal combination for a family, investment or permanent residence.

The infrastructure of the complex:
- Modern gym;
- Spacious area of yoga and meditation;
- Zen garden with soft landscape;
- Pool with recreation areas;
- Mini padel court;
- Relaxation zone with soft lighting and lounge furniture;
- Fully furnished residences.

Location and transport accessibility
Ocean Walk is located in the strategic area of Dubai Islands.
- Deira Mall - 6 minutes
Waterfront Market – 8 minutes
Dubai Islands Beach – 9 minutes
Dubai Islands Marina – 10 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes.

Contact us for advice, current prices and viewing.

