Residential complex Jacob & Co Residences by Burj Binghatti is an ultra-luxury branded project

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    103

About the complex

Jacob & Co Residences by Burj Binghatti is an ultra-luxury branded project in the Business Bay area, created in collaboration with renowned developer Binghatti Developers and prestigious jewelry and watch brand Jacob & Co. This 104-story skyscraper will be the tallest residential building in the world, surpassing even Central Park Tower in New York City. The project features exceptional architectural elements inspired by Jacob & Co's watchmaking and design philosophy and is crowned with an impressive crown adorned with Jacob & Co's signature diamonds, making it a true landmark on the Dubai skyline.

The exclusive complex offers a variety of carefully designed residences, including Emerald Villas, Sapphire Villas, and Ruby Villas with 2, 2.5, and 3 bedroom configurations. For those who prefer more spacious living areas, there are 4-bedroom Diamond Sky Mansions and 6-bedroom Fleur De Jardin Sky Mansions, some of which have their own swimming pools. The pinnacle of luxury living is represented by the Astronomia Sky penthouses and the two-story 7-bedroom Billionaire Sky penthouse, offering unique amenities such as private offices, gyms, infinity pools, and billiard lounges. Residences range in size from 3,337 to 22,469 square feet and include 2 to 12 parking spaces.

Located in one of Dubai's most dynamic areas, Business Bay, Jacob & Co Residences provides residents with access to the city's most iconic landmarks and premium services. Additionally, custom finishing options such as crocodile leather and exclusive tinted mirrors are available, allowing residents to create an interior that reflects their unique style and taste.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

