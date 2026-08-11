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Residential properties for sale in Cameroon

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3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Yaoundé, Cameroon
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Yaoundé, Cameroon
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
BÂTIMENT À VENDRE – BASTOS YAOUNDÉ                BUILDING FOR SALE – BASTOS YAOUNDÉ Con…
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Communaute urbaine de Douala, Cameroon
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Communaute urbaine de Douala, Cameroon
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Perfect duplex with class.  upper section has a large terrace with town/city view.  buildi…
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yassa Bakoko, Cameroon
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yassa Bakoko, Cameroon
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
À VENDRE DOUALA CAMEROUN YASSA CITÉ CHIRAC  ▪️Immeuble Type R+1 Nouvellement construit à Ve…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
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Properties features in Cameroon

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury

Cameroon is located in Central Africa. It has a population of over 28 million. Most of these people live in cities rather than rural areas, thanks to the government's urbanization efforts. The largest cities are Douala and Yaoundé, and purchasing real estate in Cameroon is most often made in these two metropolitan areas.

Peculiarities of Buying Property in Cameroon

Real estate in Cameroon for foreigners is available, but with restrictions: direct land ownership in border areas is prohibited, and large investments require government approval. Foreigners can purchase properties in residential complexes or lease land for 99 years.

A visa is not required for making purchases, but one is required for a long-term stay in the country. It is recommended to engage a local lawyer to avoid fraud, as document forgery is common.

To buy real estate in Cameroon, you need the buyer's passport, a deed of conveyance, a notarized inventory, and a survey plan. The transaction always goes through a notary—their presence is mandatory, otherwise the document is considered invalid.

Property Prices in Cameroon

Real estate prices in Cameroon depend primarily on the type of property. The real estate market is growing dynamically, with a focus on the resale market and new residential developments. Options range from affordable homes in the suburbs to luxury apartments in the capital cities. Resale properties account for approximately 70% of transactions.

Average property prices in Cameroon:

City Apartment in the city center (USD/m²)

Apartment outside the city (USD/m²)

Suburban house (USD/m²)
Douala 1800 – 2200 800 – 1200 900 – 1500
Yaounde 1700 – 2000 700 – 1200 900 – 1300
Limbe 1200 – 1600 500 – 900 700 – 1200
Bafoussam 900 – 1300 400 – 800 600 – 1100

Which Regions of Cameroon are the Best Places to Buy Real Estate for Living and Investment?

Buying real estate in Cameroon is easiest in large cities, as it's easier to find legal support there. Douala is the most popular option. The city is considered the economic capital due to its location at the country's largest seaport. There's high demand for offices and apartments, and prices are growing by 5-7% annually; rental yields average 8%.

Other popular places in Cameroon:

  • Yaounde. The political center, where the quarter for diplomatic representatives (Bastos) is located.
  • Limbe. A coastal town, particularly popular among tourists.
  • Bafoussam. The city is located in the mountains of the western region and is suitable for a quiet life and agribusiness.
  • Kribi. An elite Atlantic resort for wealthy investors.

Frequently asked questions about real estate Cameroon

How much do you need to spend on average to buy a home in Cameroon?

Prices per sq. meter range from 500 to 1000 euros. At these prices you can buy an apartment in the center of a large city or a house in the suburbs.
The cost of housing in Cameroon can be higher than the market only for apartments in new buildings with developed internal infrastructure. Their price per square is 10-20% higher.

Which cities are the best to buy real estate in Cameroon?

Comfortable accommodation is guaranteed in Yaounde and Douala. These are large metropolitan areas with many social, historical and commercial facilities. If you buy housing in the center of these cities, you can make a good profit from renting it out.

What restrictions and conditions should foreigners be aware of when planning to buy property in Cameroon?

Foreign citizens can purchase properties on equal rights with residents. There are no restrictions or special conditions. To purchase you need to have a passport.

Is there a home sale in Cameroon without the presence of the buyer?

Yes, you can purchase any property remotely. The interests of the buyer are allowed to be represented by a person with a notarized power of attorney.
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