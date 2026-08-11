Residential properties for sale in Cameroon

Cameroon is located in Central Africa. It has a population of over 28 million. Most of these people live in cities rather than rural areas, thanks to the government's urbanization efforts. The largest cities are Douala and Yaoundé, and purchasing real estate in Cameroon is most often made in these two metropolitan areas.

Peculiarities of Buying Property in Cameroon

Real estate in Cameroon for foreigners is available, but with restrictions: direct land ownership in border areas is prohibited, and large investments require government approval. Foreigners can purchase properties in residential complexes or lease land for 99 years.

A visa is not required for making purchases, but one is required for a long-term stay in the country. It is recommended to engage a local lawyer to avoid fraud, as document forgery is common.

To buy real estate in Cameroon, you need the buyer's passport, a deed of conveyance, a notarized inventory, and a survey plan. The transaction always goes through a notary—their presence is mandatory, otherwise the document is considered invalid.

Property Prices in Cameroon

Real estate prices in Cameroon depend primarily on the type of property. The real estate market is growing dynamically, with a focus on the resale market and new residential developments. Options range from affordable homes in the suburbs to luxury apartments in the capital cities. Resale properties account for approximately 70% of transactions.

Average property prices in Cameroon:

City Apartment in the city center (USD/m²) Apartment outside the city (USD/m²) Suburban house (USD/m²) Douala 1800 – 2200 800 – 1200 900 – 1500 Yaounde 1700 – 2000 700 – 1200 900 – 1300 Limbe 1200 – 1600 500 – 900 700 – 1200 Bafoussam 900 – 1300 400 – 800 600 – 1100

Which Regions of Cameroon are the Best Places to Buy Real Estate for Living and Investment?

Buying real estate in Cameroon is easiest in large cities, as it's easier to find legal support there. Douala is the most popular option. The city is considered the economic capital due to its location at the country's largest seaport. There's high demand for offices and apartments, and prices are growing by 5-7% annually; rental yields average 8%.

Other popular places in Cameroon: