New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,80M
;
4
About the complex

We offer modern and functional villas with private swimming pools, terraces and lounge areas, panoramic views of the golf course.

The residence features a golf course.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes
  • International airport - 30 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 26 minutes
  • DIFC - 30 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 28 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Paragon
Dubai, UAE
from
€575,241
Residential complex Creek Gate
Dubai, UAE
from
€696,540
Apartment building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,000
Apartment building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,63M
Residential complex New Amalia Residence with a swimming pool close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€308,923
Other complexes
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,68M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with spacious terraces and balconies, and panoramic views. The avantgarde residence features a panoramic view, around-the-clock concierge service and security, a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a yoga studio, sports grounds, a games room, a kids' club and a playground, a business center, a cinema. Completion - 3 quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-to-ceiling windows Parquet flooring Premium kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 1 minute Downtown - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes Dubai Creek Harbour - 10 minutes Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Sea - 15 km
Residential complex Safa One
Residential complex Safa One
Dubai, UAE
from
€681,305
Area 78–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. One Safa by DAMAC Properties – is a new elite residential complex in the Al Safa area from the leading developer Dubai DAMAC Properties. The project is two towers 44 and 60 floors high, which will house luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 78 to 139 square meters. m, as well as exclusive penthouses with 5 bedrooms. The design of the residences was developed by the world famous jewelry brand De Grisogono. The complex will be erected on the last building site available in Safa Park – with a green reserve of 64 hectares. The park is located on the banks of the canal in the central part of Dubai and has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the emirate. One Safa residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in the lap of nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. Amenities: - beach pools; - SPA center; - The gym; - Cafes and restaurants; - Landscaping; - Lobby; - Protection and video surveillance; - Parking. Location: Safa Park, where the new residential complex will be located, has all the conditions for a relaxing family vacation, as well as for an active pastime. Here you can read a book by the lake in the shade of trees, have a picnic, prepare barbecue on specially designated areas, dine in one of the cafes or restaurants, and also ride a bicycle or jog. In addition, the park has playgrounds and sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, a football field, and a game salon for gamers. In the immediate vicinity of the future residential complex, several prestigious educational institutions operate, which is a great advantage for families with children. The key attractions of Downtown Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's highest dancing fountains and Dubai Mall, are a 10-minute drive away. Also in 10 minutes, One Safa residents will be able to reach the City Walk area, known for many luxury shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as beautiful boulevards and street art. In addition, there is the Green Planet – a tropical eco-system under a glass dome, where 3,000 representatives of exotic flora and fauna live. The famous Walk promenade with a wide selection of restaurants and boutiques can be reached in 20 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about 15 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Sands | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Sands | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€645,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar Payment Plan; During Construction – 50% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,104 Sqft Walk in closet Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Leisure & Park Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sports court Beach access Fitness centre Water activity Volleyball Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Spacious Cabanas Concierge services Hospital Miami-style pool deck Pristine beach Yacht club Green surrounding Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Media City – 1.3Km Palm Jumeirah – 2.2Km Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.5Km Dubai Marina – 2.5Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
