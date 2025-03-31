Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Zakarpattia Oblast
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 13/24
23934 Selling a 3-room apartment in the Dmitrievsky residential complex from the company Sti…
$78,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 19/26
$53,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/24
24183 Selling a 3-room apartment in Arcadia. The apartment is located on a comfortable middl…
$134,000
4 room house in Tairove, Ukraine
4 room house
Tairove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
28615. House in the urban settlement of Mizikevich. Two-story house with major repairs. 2 hu…
$180,000
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/3
№3879. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey house with a sea view in a cottage village on Dacha …
$163,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 23/24
$55,120
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/4
31490 A cozy 1-room apartment in a brick house of the Zolotye Stolby residential complex is …
$27,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
28788 Selling a spacious two-room apartment near Zhvanetsky Boulevard. Total area 60 sq.m. T…
$34,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/20
23204. Selling a 1-room apartment in a new building in Arcadia. Located on the middle floor …
$66,000
4 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 16/16
26525 Selling a four-room apartment on Semen Palia Street. Total area 80 sq.m. Beautiful vi…
$63,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 12/12
20117 Selling a 3-room apartment in a new building on Tairova. Total area 83.2 sq.m. Panoram…
$74,000
8 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
8 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
31217 Take DIM DUPLES (GOLD GOLK) 190KV.M (95KV.M), 6 hundred Bange on every floor. House w…
$200,000
Properties features in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine

