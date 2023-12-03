Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Simferopol municipality council

Residential properties for sale in Simferopol municipality council, Ukraine

1 property total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Simferopol, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Simferopol, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered an exquisite & laquo; High technology and raquo; 5 minutes from Simferopol, CrimeaMa…
€1,29M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Simferopol municipality council, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir