Commercial real estate in Serhiivka, Ukraine

2 properties total found
Commercial property 5 969 m² in Serhiivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 969 m²
Serhiivka, Ukraine
Area 5 969 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is a wild children's boarding house at an ecologically clean zone, on the banks of …
$850,000
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 4 829 m² in Serhiivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 829 m²
Serhiivka, Ukraine
Area 4 829 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a wild children's boarding house at an ecologically clean zone, on the banks of …
$750,000
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
