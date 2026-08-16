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Сommercial property in Podilsk Raion, Ukraine

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 6 000 m² in Podilsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 6 000 m²
Podilsk, Ukraine
Area 6 000 m²
10169. . . We offer for sale grain processing enterprise in. Podolsk Odessa region. Total ar…
$470,000
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Commercial property 5 000 m² in Balta, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Balta, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
10111. We offer for sale an operating garment factory in the Odessa region. Several building…
$620,000
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Commercial property 14 593 m² in Borshchi, Ukraine
Commercial property 14 593 m²
Borshchi, Ukraine
Area 14 593 m²
26039. Property complex located near Podolsk, town. Borshchi, Odessa region. The facility is…
$4,50M
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TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33 in Borshchi, Ukraine
TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33
Borshchi, Ukraine
Area 14 593 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial Park R-33 1. Strategic Overview Industrial Park R-33 is a controlled indust…
$6,28M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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