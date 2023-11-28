Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Podilsk Raion

Commercial real estate in Podilsk Raion, Ukraine

4 properties total found
Commercial in Podilsk, Ukraine
Commercial
Podilsk, Ukraine
Area 6 000 m²
10169. . . We offer for sale grain processing enterprise in. Podolsk Odessa region. Total ar…
€428,901
Commercial in Podilsk Raion, Ukraine
Commercial
Podilsk Raion, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
€565,785
Commercial in Podilsk, Ukraine
Commercial
Podilsk, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
Завод расположен на территории 0,6 Га (госакт) в городе Котовск. Право собственности на все …
€346,771
Commercial in Bilyne, Ukraine
Commercial
Bilyne, Ukraine
Area 1 800 m²
The complex is located on 2.7 hectares of land (act of permanent use). Warehouse 1800sq m. T…
€136,883
