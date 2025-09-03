Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Raion
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

Odesa
265
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
267 properties total found
Commercial property 79 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 79 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 79 m²
30226. I will rent an office in a business center on French Boulevard 66/2. A cabinet-type o…
$990
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 62 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 62 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
30297. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$745
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 1 893 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 893 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 893 m²
17011. Available for rent for any type of activity. A detached commercial and industrial com…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
31566. Completely, good, Garnish, Vorisne, a perishable. Facade, base. Roztashuvannya is …
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 221 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 221 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 221 m²
24714. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$3,315
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 76 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 76 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
24093 I will rent out a space on Sobornaya Square. Total area 76 sq. m. The space is renovat…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
29604. We rent an office in the city center in the Pokrovsky Business Center on Zhukovsky St…
$2,100
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 140 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 140 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
26048. I will rent a frontage on Nechipurenko Street. Total area 140 sq.m. Consists of halls…
$1,170
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 145 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 145 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
30242. I will rent an office in Kadorr city mall on Genuezskaya without commission. The off…
$1,805
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
30295. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$760
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 62 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 62 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
30447. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$924
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
I'm going to give the Primishilla to the manufacturer. One hundred, Malar, one, two, three, …
$3
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30271. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$880
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30453. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$910
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 125 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 125 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
27304. Office space for rent in Olvia Business Center. Vice-Admiral Zhukov. Total area 125 s…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 215 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 215 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 215 m²
№3129. Office premises for rent on Shchepkina Street/Torgovaya Street. Facade, renovated out…
$2,570
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 129 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 129 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 129 m²
28429. No commission. Office for rent in 18 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 129 sq.m. Open space. T…
$1,290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 73 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 73 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 73 m²
30293. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$875
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
17594. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total a…
$960
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30330. I will rent an office in a business center on French Boulevard. A cabinet-type office…
$1,030
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 56 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 56 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
30229. Office rent without commission (0%) in a business center on French Boulevard. A view …
$1,120
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 69 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 69 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
30838. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
30248. I will rent a frontage premise in the Milos residential complex. Klubnichny pereulok/…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 112 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 112 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 112 m²
28428. No commission. Office for rent in 18 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 112 sq.m. Open space. T…
$1,120
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30473. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$875
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30646. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$942
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 36 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 36 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
29361 We offer for rent a space in the city center. Total area 36 sq. m. Sales area 26.4 sq.…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 88 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 88 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 88 m²
30763. I will rent an office in Arcadia in 26-Zhemchuzhina on Genuezskaya Street. Office wit…
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 76 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 76 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
24118. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$950
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Commercial property 538 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 538 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 538 m²
16244 Office for rent in Sigurd Hall residential complex. Expensive designer renovation. Hig…
$5,400
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська