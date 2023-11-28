UAE
Realting.com
Ukraine
Land
Odesa
Lands for sale in Odesa, Ukraine
1 225 properties total found
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5
100 m²
1/1
€91,256
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5
80 m²
1/1
€56,578
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
100 m²
1/1
15756. I will sell a plot of 4 acres in the area of the Cinema of the H…
€50,191
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
200 m²
1/1
14816 Selling a plot of 15 acres with a law firm. All necessary communi…
€365,022
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3
98 m²
1/1
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Close…
€168,823
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
4
91 m²
1/1
14680. We offer to purchase a land plot in Arcadia. A total area of 10.…
€272,854
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3
65 m²
1/1
14336 I will sell the area with the house for reconstruction or repair.…
€51,103
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5
190 m²
1/1
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cot…
€410,650
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
6
1 400 m²
1/2
12262. Placement with a plot on the Water Pipeline. The total area of 1…
€830,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3
65 m²
1/1
12248 House in dilapidated condition. For reconstruction or repair. It …
€52,016
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2
60 m²
1/1
11174 I offer for sale a 2.5 acre parcel in an excellent area. Facade 6…
€63,879
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
629 m²
1/1
10116. . . We offer for sale a façade site near the center. The total a…
€611,413
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3
71 m²
1/1
Plot 10068 5 one acre of land in Fontana. On the site there is a compl…
€78,845
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
42 m²
1/1
10010. . . We offer for sale storage area on the river -, not the Ideal…
€547,534
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
220 m²
1/1
9395. . . We offer for sale a land plot on Tairov on the street. Dacha …
€205,325
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
1 m²
1/1
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area o…
€91,256
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
1 160 m²
1/2
7494 We offer for sale a plot with a building near Moldavanka in the no…
€556,659
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
8 630 m²
1/5
7059. . . We offer for sale a piece of land with a capital building in …
€5,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2
57 m²
1/1
№ 5692 We offer for sale a plot in Tairov in ul. Kostandi. Total area 7…
€168,823
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
600 m²
1/2
No. 5467. . . We offer for sale a plot with a building in the Black Se…
€456,278
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
600 m²
1/2
No. 5469. . . We offer a plot of land in Chernomork on the street for s…
€456,278
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
13 m²
1/1
№ 5296. . .We offer for sale a plot in the IC "Green Cape" on the stree…
€80,305
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
330 m²
1/1
№ 5290. . . We offer for sale a plot in the village of 16 tbsp. B. Font…
€501,906
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
183 m²
1/1
№ 5177. . .We offer for sale a plot on near Moldavanka on the street. A…
€638,789
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
50
2 040 m²
1/1
№ 4982. . . Complex of structures with an area of 2040 sq.m. located on…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
2 m²
1/1
№ 4492. . .We offer for sale a land plot in a busy place on the street.…
€118,632
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
2 m²
1/1
№ 4499. . . We offer a facade plot for sale in a busy place on the stre…
€228,139
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
732 m²
1/1
№ 4491. We offer for sale a plot in p - do not reload on the street. BE…
€209,888
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
2 m²
1/1
№ 3928. . . We offer for sale a plot of the correct form on the street.…
€136,883
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1
2 m²
1/1
№ 3857. . . Land for sale on the street. Nut. Total area of 5.3 acres. …
€193,462
Recommend
Leave a request
