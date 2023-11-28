Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Odesa
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

сommercial property
1035
restaurants
13
hotels
12
offices
86
manufacture buildings
9
warehouses
9
shops
34
4 properties total found
Investment in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment
Odessa, Ukraine
Recreation base, former pioneer camp 400 m from the sea, park and buildings. There are utili…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Investment 100 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 100 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 100
Area 9 040 m²
9-storey sanatorium complex for 250 seats, unfinished, private property, registered in BTI, …
€593,161
Leave a request
Investment 20 rooms with basement in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 20 rooms with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 524 m²
Holistic property complex 524m2. It consists of a shop, warehouse, kitchen, basement, toilet…
€173,386
Leave a request
Investment 50 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 50 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 50
Area 1 400 m²
A new modern recreation center on the sea coast in a popular resort near Odessa, built from …
€1,28M
Leave a request
