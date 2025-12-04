  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Urban Hromada
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Odesa
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Show all Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa
Odesa, Ukraine
from
$32,320
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Welcome to “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa. “Kimolos” is much more than a place to live – it is a lifestyle that combines refined design, modern functionality,…
Agency
BPS Consulting
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go