Realting.com
Ukraine
Residential
Odesa Oblast
Rooms
Number of rooms for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Room
123 properties total found
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
34 m²
2/3
€24,639
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
21 m²
2/2
€20,989
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
12 m²
1/9
€10,951
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
40 m²
6/9
€23,088
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
60 m²
2/5
€37,597
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
40 m²
1/1
€5,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
35 m²
3/5
€9,582
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 6 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
6
27 m²
3/3
€8,213
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
21 m²
3/4
€13,688
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
20 m²
2/2
€22,814
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
18 m²
1/3
€8,669
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
13 m²
3/5
€5,932
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
21 m²
1/5
€11,863
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4
67 m²
1/3
€33,765
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
43 m²
3/3
€20,989
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
25 m²
4/5
€6,388
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
20 m²
3/4
€19,164
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
21 m²
4/4
€16,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
19 m²
3/3
16299 Selling a room on the street. Stolbovaya. Good living condition. …
€7,483
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
30 m²
9/9
16273 We offer for sale an apartment on the street. Balkovskaya, with a…
€16,882
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
50 m²
3/9
16120 For sale a one-bedroom apartment on Slobodka. Brick house. The to…
€22,814
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
31 m²
1/3
16035 A room is available in the shared apartment with its own kitchen …
€5,932
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
17 m²
1/9
15959. We offer for sale a good room 12.6 m ( + 4 m ) in a two-bedroom …
€11,863
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
47 m²
3/4
15815...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The area of the room is 27.6…
€20,076
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
32 m²
3/4
15803...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The are…
€16,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
27 m²
2/4
15751...One-room communal apartment in a strong house in the Bogdan Khm…
€31,483
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
20 m²
4/4
7254 Selling a room on the street Novatorov. Living condition. Metal-pl…
€9,126
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
30 m²
5/9
15060 I will sell 2 rooms in an apartment building on Heavenly Style. I…
€18,707
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1
36 m²
12/17
15004 We offer for sale a one-room apartment in the residential complex…
€31,939
Recommend
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2
50 m²
2/3
14754 I offer for sale two rooms in a strong house on Moldavanka. Compa…
€31,939
Recommend
Leave a request
