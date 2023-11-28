Number of rooms for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Show property on map Show properties list
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
€24,639
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
€20,989
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/9
€10,951
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/9
€23,088
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
€37,597
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€5,475
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€9,582
Leave a request
Room 6 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 6 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/3
€8,213
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/4
€13,688
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
€22,814
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
€8,669
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Floor 3/5
€5,932
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
€11,863
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€33,765
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
€20,989
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/5
€6,388
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
€19,164
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/4
€16,426
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3/3
16299 Selling a room on the street. Stolbovaya. Good living condition. …
€7,483
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
16273 We offer for sale an apartment on the street. Balkovskaya, with a…
€16,882
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/9
16120 For sale a one-bedroom apartment on Slobodka. Brick house. The to…
€22,814
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
16035 A room is available in the shared apartment with its own kitchen …
€5,932
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/9
15959. We offer for sale a good room 12.6 m ( + 4 m ) in a two-bedroom …
€11,863
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
15815...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The area of the room is 27.6…
€20,076
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
15803...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The are…
€16,426
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/4
15751...One-room communal apartment in a strong house in the Bogdan Khm…
€31,483
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4/4
7254 Selling a room on the street Novatorov. Living condition. Metal-pl…
€9,126
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/9
15060 I will sell 2 rooms in an apartment building on Heavenly Style. I…
€18,707
Leave a request
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/17
15004 We offer for sale a one-room apartment in the residential complex…
€31,939
Leave a request
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
14754 I offer for sale two rooms in a strong house on Moldavanka. Compa…
€31,939
Leave a request

