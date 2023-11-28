Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Land
  4. Odesa Oblast

Lands for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

1 275 properties total found
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€91,256
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€56,578
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
15756. I will sell a plot of 4 acres in the area of the Cinema of the H…
€50,191
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
14816 Selling a plot of 15 acres with a law firm. All necessary communi…
€365,022
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Close…
€168,823
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
14680. We offer to purchase a land plot in Arcadia. A total area of 10.…
€272,854
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
14336 I will sell the area with the house for reconstruction or repair.…
€51,103
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
€65,704
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cot…
€410,650
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/2
12262. Placement with a plot on the Water Pipeline. The total area of 1…
€830,426
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
12248 House in dilapidated condition. For reconstruction or repair. It …
€52,016
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
11174 I offer for sale a 2.5 acre parcel in an excellent area. Facade 6…
€63,879
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zatoka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
11025 I offer for sale a parcel of acres 6 in Zatok located within the …
€36,502
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 629 m²
Floor 1/1
10116. . . We offer for sale a façade site near the center. The total a…
€611,413
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Plot 10068 5 one acre of land in Fontana. On the site there is a compl…
€78,845
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
10010. . . We offer for sale storage area on the river -, not the Ideal…
€547,534
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
9395. . . We offer for sale a land plot on Tairov on the street. Dacha …
€205,325
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
€29,311
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
€29,311
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
€42,890
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area o…
€91,256
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
€10,951
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 1 160 m²
Floor 1/2
7494 We offer for sale a plot with a building near Moldavanka in the no…
€556,659
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 8 630 m²
Floor 1/5
7059. . . We offer for sale a piece of land with a capital building in …
€5,02M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5692 We offer for sale a plot in Tairov in ul. Kostandi. Total area 7…
€168,823
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
€126,845
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1/3
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
€757,421
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
No. 5467. . . We offer for sale a plot with a building in the Black Se…
€456,278
Leave a request
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
No. 5469. . . We offer a plot of land in Chernomork on the street for s…
€456,278
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir