Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Odesa Oblast
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Cottage To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
Двухэтажный дом общей площадью 450 м2 на территории 12 сот. Первая линия у моря. Состо…
€501,906
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 5 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Total area is 530 sq m. Situated on a plot 14.8 acres.(State act). In the basement are loc…
€775,673
Leave a request
Cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
The house at 16 Stations of the Great Fountain is available for sale. Level 3, 196 sq m. Tot…
€109,507
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
3-level house with a total area of ​​330 sq.m. for sale. On the 1st floor .-- a spacious hal…
€547,534
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
A new cottage for sale. The total area is 125 sq.m. 3 level. Garage. 7st. Velikiy Fontan. Al…
€123,195
Leave a request
Cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 347 m²
The cottage in the 347.7 sq m cottage village of Oasis is offered for sale. 7.2 acres. Close…
€821,300
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 room cottage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
"Light Sauvignon" is a ready-made homeownership with a full package of permits. With a state…
€57,491
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Repair. Plot 2.5 acres. 2 floors: 1st floor - studio 42 m, cabinet 12 m, s/y, hallway. 2nd f…
€141,446
Leave a request

Properties features in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir