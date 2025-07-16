  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Nadvirna Raion
1
Polianytsia Rural Hromada
1
Premium Premium
Apart-hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel
Apart-hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel
Yablunytsia, Ukraine
from
$112,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
An exclusive opportunity to invest in a hotel apartment nestled among century-old spruces, just 15 minutes from the Bukovel ski lifts. Melis is a forest resort managed by Ribas Hotels Group — the leading operator at the Bukovel resort. ▸ Investor benefits: – Entry from $95,000 – Guarant…
Agency
BPS Consulting
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
