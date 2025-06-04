Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Velykyi Rozhyn, Ukraine
2 bedroom house
Velykyi Rozhyn, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A truly exeptional property for sale. House and plot with stunning views in a wonderful and …
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go