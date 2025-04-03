Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dobrooleksandrivka Rural Council, Ukraine

1 property total found
6 room house in Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
30023. For sale is a 2-storey capital house, built using European energy-saving technologies…
$95,000
