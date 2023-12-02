Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
15897 Selling a 3-storey house near the sea on a plot of 20 acres. The …
€550,834
per month
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
15875 I will sell a 3-storey house with repairs on a plot of 23 acres. …
€183,611
per month
3 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
3 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
15250 I sell a two-story house in Sanjayk. House with a total area of 1…
€78,035
per month
4 room house in Hrybivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
15143 For sale a two-story house in Mushroom. The total area of 380 squ…
€403,027
per month
4 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
4 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/2
14710 Selling a 2-story house near the sea, Sanjayka. Three spacious be…
€110,167
per month
5 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
5 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
10142. . . We offer for sale a new 2 - floor house in the village. Sanj…
€275,417
per month
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 3806. We offer for sale a modern house in Sanjayk on the street. Cen…
€550,834
per month
