Residential properties for sale in Dalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

House 11 rooms in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
House 11 rooms
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
15897 Selling a 3-storey house near the sea on a plot of 20 acres. The house is equipped wit…
$600,000
5 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
5 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
19502 I will sell a 2-storey house with European-quality repair and household appliances in …
$135,000
4 room house in Hrybivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
15143 For sale a two-story house in Mushroom. The total area of 380 square meters. 60 acre p…
$439,000
3 room house in Roksolany, Ukraine
3 room house
Roksolany, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/2
29710. Selling a 2-storey house on the first line from the estuary. Total area 196 sq.m. Mad…
$37,000
6 room house in Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
30023. For sale is a 2-storey capital house, built using European energy-saving technologies…
$95,000
3 room house in Novohradkivka, Ukraine
3 room house
Novohradkivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
30668. House for sale in Novogradkovka. Total area 69 sq.m. Layout for 3 rooms. Spacious kit…
$20,000
House 12 rooms in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
House 12 rooms
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
15875 I will sell a 3-storey house with repairs on a plot of 23 acres. A house without repa…
$200,000
3 room house in Novohradkivka, Ukraine
3 room house
Novohradkivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
29734. Two houses for sale on Lesnaya Street. In the first house: three separate rooms, kitc…
$30,000
5 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
5 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
10142. . . We offer for sale a new 2 - floor house in the village. Sanjayka near the sea. Th…
$300,000
