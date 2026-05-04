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Apartment in a new building ETRO Residences Istanbul

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$990,000
;
5
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ID: 39654
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer
  • Metro
    İTÜ-Ayazağa (~ 500 m)

About the complex

ETRO Residences Istanbul is a luxury residential project offering hotel-style living in central Istanbul, near Taksim and Şişli, with panoramic views and modern, high-end designs.

ETRO Residences Istanbul combines premium amenities like a spa, gym, and concierge services with strong investment value and Turkish citizenship eligibility in one of Istanbul’s prime locations.

10 Advantages of ETRO Residences Istanbul:

  1. Central location near Taksim, Şişli, and Beşiktaş

  2. Luxurious hotel-style apartment offerings

  3. Modern design with artistic architectural touches

  4. High-quality finishes and built-in appliances

  5. Full range of amenities: gym, spa, sauna, pool

  6. 24/7 security and surveillance systems

  7. Panoramic city and Bosphorus views

  8. Five-star hotel services including housekeeping

  9. High rental yield and resale potential

  10. Eligible for Turkish citizenship through investment

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building ETRO Residences Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$990,000
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