Apartment in a new building ETRO Residences Istanbul

ETRO Residences Istanbul is a luxury residential project offering hotel-style living in central Istanbul, near Taksim and Şişli, with panoramic views and modern, high-end designs.
ETRO Residences Istanbul combines premium amenities like a spa, gym, and concierge services with strong investment value and Turkish citizenship eligibility in one of Istanbul’s prime locations.
10 Advantages of ETRO Residences Istanbul:
Central location near Taksim, Şişli, and Beşiktaş
Luxurious hotel-style apartment offerings
Modern design with artistic architectural touches
High-quality finishes and built-in appliances
Full range of amenities: gym, spa, sauna, pool
24/7 security and surveillance systems
Panoramic city and Bosphorus views
Five-star hotel services including housekeeping
High rental yield and resale potential
Eligible for Turkish citizenship through investment