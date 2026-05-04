Apartment in a new building IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE

IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE is a ready mixed-use residential project in Fikirtepe–Kadıköy, completed in 2024, combining modern apartments with on-site commercial units in a central urban renewal zone.
IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE offers 1+1 to 3+1 layouts with indoor and outdoor pools, full wellness facilities, and strong metro access, positioned for both end-use living and investment growth.
10 Specific Advantages of IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE
Located in Fikirtepe, Kadıköy’s main urban transformation district
Completed and ready for delivery as of end 2024
Mixed-use structure with residential units and street-level shops
Apartment options ranging from 1+1 to 3+1 layouts
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools within the project
Wellness zone including gym, sauna, and Turkish bath
Designed to serve both residents and daily retail needs
Close to metro lines and main arterial roads
Positioned minutes from Kadıköy’s business and lifestyle hubs
High value appreciation potential driven by area redevelopment