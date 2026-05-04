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Apartment in a new building IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE

Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$197,000
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38896
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy
  • Metro
    Göztepe (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Ünalan (~ 800 m)

About the complex

IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE is a ready mixed-use residential project in Fikirtepe–Kadıköy, completed in 2024, combining modern apartments with on-site commercial units in a central urban renewal zone.

IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE offers 1+1 to 3+1 layouts with indoor and outdoor pools, full wellness facilities, and strong metro access, positioned for both end-use living and investment growth.

10 Specific Advantages of IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE

  1. Located in Fikirtepe, Kadıköy’s main urban transformation district

  2. Completed and ready for delivery as of end 2024

  3. Mixed-use structure with residential units and street-level shops

  4. Apartment options ranging from 1+1 to 3+1 layouts

  5. Indoor and outdoor swimming pools within the project

  6. Wellness zone including gym, sauna, and Turkish bath

  7. Designed to serve both residents and daily retail needs

  8. Close to metro lines and main arterial roads

  9. Positioned minutes from Kadıköy’s business and lifestyle hubs

  10. High value appreciation potential driven by area redevelopment

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

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Apartment in a new building IKI YAKA FIKIRTEPE
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$197,000
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