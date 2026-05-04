Apartment in a new building V Yeşilada

V Yeşilada is a luxury residential project in Sultan Ghazi, Istanbul, spanning 151,390.85 m² with 75% green space. Developed by İsra Holding, it offers apartments and villas.

V Yeşilada ensures comfort, safety, and modern living with advanced earthquake systems, social facilities, and natural views, all while being strategically close to the TEM highway.

10 Advantages of V Yeşilada