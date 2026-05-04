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Apartment in a new building V Yeşilada

Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$443,717
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38890
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sultangazi

About the complex

V Yeşilada is a luxury residential project in Sultan Ghazi, Istanbul, spanning 151,390.85 m² with 75% green space. Developed by İsra Holding, it offers apartments and villas.

V Yeşilada ensures comfort, safety, and modern living with advanced earthquake systems, social facilities, and natural views, all while being strategically close to the TEM highway.

10 Advantages of V Yeşilada

  1. Advanced earthquake isolation system

  2. 75% dedicated green spaces

  3. Contemporary architectural design

  4. Prime location near TEM highway

  5. Wide range of unit types (2+1 to 5+1 + villas)

  6. Comprehensive social and recreational facilities

  7. Modern, high-level security systems

  8. Scenic views of lakes and forests

  9. Built with advanced construction technologies

  10. Strong real estate investment potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sultangazi, Turkey
Education
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Food & Drink
Transportation

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Apartment in a new building V Yeşilada
Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$443,717
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