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Apartment in a new building Tor Finance City

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$300,000
;
6
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ID: 38887
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

About the complex

Tor Finance City offers 242 homes, 24 offices and 16 stores in Ümraniye on Akdeniz Cad., blending modern design, premium finishes and direct access to the Istanbul Financial Center.

Tor Finance City spans ~4,110 m² with 1+1 and 2+1 units in two 15-floor blocks, featuring bright, functional layouts, wellness facilities and strong rental demand from nearby finance hubs.

Ten Advantages

  1. Central Ümraniye location near IFC

  2. 242 residences + offices + retail mix

  3. Modern architecture and premium finishes

  4. Functional 1+1 and 2+1 layouts

  5. Bright interiors with large windows

  6. Gym, pool, sauna, Turkish bath

  7. On-site stores and secure parking

  8. 24/7 security and controlled entry

  9. High rental demand from professionals

  10. Strong capital-growth potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation

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Apartment in a new building Tor Finance City
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$300,000
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