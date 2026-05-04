Apartment in a new building Tor Finance City

Tor Finance City offers 242 homes, 24 offices and 16 stores in Ümraniye on Akdeniz Cad., blending modern design, premium finishes and direct access to the Istanbul Financial Center.
Tor Finance City spans ~4,110 m² with 1+1 and 2+1 units in two 15-floor blocks, featuring bright, functional layouts, wellness facilities and strong rental demand from nearby finance hubs.
Ten Advantages
Central Ümraniye location near IFC
242 residences + offices + retail mix
Modern architecture and premium finishes
Functional 1+1 and 2+1 layouts
Bright interiors with large windows
Gym, pool, sauna, Turkish bath
On-site stores and secure parking
24/7 security and controlled entry
High rental demand from professionals
Strong capital-growth potential