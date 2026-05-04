Apartment in a new building Tor Finance City

Tor Finance City offers 242 homes, 24 offices and 16 stores in Ümraniye on Akdeniz Cad., blending modern design, premium finishes and direct access to the Istanbul Financial Center.

Tor Finance City spans ~4,110 m² with 1+1 and 2+1 units in two 15-floor blocks, featuring bright, functional layouts, wellness facilities and strong rental demand from nearby finance hubs.

Ten Advantages