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Apartment in a new building Aria Marin

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
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7
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ID: 38862
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

Aria Marin redefines coastal living with 285 modern apartments in layouts of 1+1, 2+1, 4+1, and duplexes 2+2 and 4+2, elegantly spread across 12 harmonious buildings.

Aria Marin offers a complete residential experience combining comfort and sophistication, supported by modern amenities and a prime location near the beach, marina, and key transport links.

Project Advantages:

  1. Prime location near Büyükçekmece Beach

  2. 285 apartments with versatile layouts

  3. Flexible payment (50% down + up to 15 installments)

  4. Outdoor swimming pool for relaxation

  5. Turkish bath and sauna for wellness

  6. Modern fitness center

  7. In-house cinema for entertainment

  8. 24/7 security system

  9. Secured indoor parking

  10. Walking distance to metrobus and Istanbul Marina

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Aria Marin
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
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