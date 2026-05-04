Apartment in a new building Aria Marin

Aria Marin redefines coastal living with 285 modern apartments in layouts of 1+1, 2+1, 4+1, and duplexes 2+2 and 4+2, elegantly spread across 12 harmonious buildings.

Aria Marin offers a complete residential experience combining comfort and sophistication, supported by modern amenities and a prime location near the beach, marina, and key transport links.

Project Advantages: