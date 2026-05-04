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Apartment in a new building Özak Duyu Göktürk

Eyupsultan, Turkey
Price on request
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13
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ID: 38188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

About the complex

Özak Duyu Göktürk is a luxury residential project in the Göktürk area of Eyüpsultan. It offers a high-end living space surrounded by nature. The project features modern designs and facilities for comfort and relaxation.

The project spans 11,891 m², featuring 5 buildings with 6 floors and a total of 141 apartments, ranging from 1+1 to 4.5+1. It offers forest views and high-end services tailored to a contemporary lifestyle.

Top 10 Features of Özak Duyu Göktürk:

  1. Peaceful location in Göktürk, Eyüpsultan, near Belgrad Forest.

  2. 7,953 m² of green space within the project.

  3. Variety of apartment types from 64 to 361 m² with modern layouts.

  4. Large windows with stunning natural views.

  5. Sports facilities including an indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

  6. Walking and cycling paths.

  7. Close to the metro station and E80 highway.

  8. Private parking spaces for each unit.

  9. 24/7 security system.

  10. Eligible for Turkish citizenship through investment.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Özak Duyu Göktürk
Eyupsultan, Turkey
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