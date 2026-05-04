Apartment in a new building Özak Duyu Göktürk

Özak Duyu Göktürk is a luxury residential project in the Göktürk area of Eyüpsultan. It offers a high-end living space surrounded by nature. The project features modern designs and facilities for comfort and relaxation.

The project spans 11,891 m², featuring 5 buildings with 6 floors and a total of 141 apartments, ranging from 1+1 to 4.5+1. It offers forest views and high-end services tailored to a contemporary lifestyle.

Top 10 Features of Özak Duyu Göktürk: