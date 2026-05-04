Apartment in a new building Özak Duyu Göktürk

Özak Duyu Göktürk is a luxury residential project in the Göktürk area of Eyüpsultan. It offers a high-end living space surrounded by nature. The project features modern designs and facilities for comfort and relaxation.
The project spans 11,891 m², featuring 5 buildings with 6 floors and a total of 141 apartments, ranging from 1+1 to 4.5+1. It offers forest views and high-end services tailored to a contemporary lifestyle.
Top 10 Features of Özak Duyu Göktürk:
Peaceful location in Göktürk, Eyüpsultan, near Belgrad Forest.
7,953 m² of green space within the project.
Variety of apartment types from 64 to 361 m² with modern layouts.
Large windows with stunning natural views.
Sports facilities including an indoor swimming pool and fitness center.
Walking and cycling paths.
Close to the metro station and E80 highway.
Private parking spaces for each unit.
24/7 security system.
Eligible for Turkish citizenship through investment.