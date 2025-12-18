  1. Realting.com
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM

Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
;
31 1
ID: 33193
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Exclusive Sea-View Residences & Villas in Adabükü, Bodrum

Thank you for your interest in Villa Adabükü Bodrum.
Below, we are pleased to share the key features that make this project truly exceptional — perfectly suited for permanent living, holiday use, or a high-value investment.

Project & Lifestyle Highlights

  • Privileged lifestyle with Marriott® standard services and premium hotel amenities
  • All living rooms and bedrooms offer uninterrupted panoramic sea and island views
  • Only 15 minutes to Bodrum–Milas International Airport
  • Award-winning architecture, honored with prestigious awards in 3 categories
  • Private and secluded bay with 650 meters of coastline and a natural sandy beach
  • Fully furnished, full decoration & built-in (ankastre) kitchens
  • Hassle-free investment: effortless, prestigious, and value-driven
  • Exclusive living within the same complex as VITALICA, a leading global & Turkish wellness brand
  • Branded residence income model: when not in personal use, your property can be operated by the hotel, generating an average 7%–10% net annual ROI

Panoramic Terrace Residence –

  • 175 m² | 3+1 layout
  • En-suite bathrooms in every room (4 bathrooms in total)
  • Fully furnished & fully decorated
  • Spacious panoramic terrace
  • Built-in kitchen & TV
  • Premium Italian marble finishes
  • Special glass technology filtering harmful sun rays
  • All rooms with sea and island views
  • Integrated hotel-operated residence income model

Garden Duplex Villa with Private Pool – 

  • 255 m² | 4+1 layout
  • En-suite bathrooms in every room (5 bathrooms in total)
  • Fully furnished & fully decorated
  • Private garden & private swimming pool
  • Built-in kitchen & TV
  • Premium Italian marble finishes
  • Special glass technology filtering harmful sun rays
  • All rooms with sea and island views
  • Integrated hotel-operated villa income model

For further details, availability, or a private presentation, please feel free to contact us.
We wish you a wonderful day and look forward to assisting you.

 

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Video Review of villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM

You are viewing
Villa ADABÜKÜ BODRUM
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Agency
Agency
Agency
Show contacts
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
