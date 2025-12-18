Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)

  1. Realting.com
EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)

Dosemealti, Turkey
Price on request
ID: 33190
Last update: 21/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Dosemealti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Discover a prestigious villa lifestyle set within nature, designed for comfort, technology, and long-term value.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

  • Total Land Area: 36,666 sqm
  • Green Areas & Social Facilities: 11,445 sqm
  • Project Start Date: March 2024
  • Completion Date: March 2026
  • Delivery: Spring 2026
  • Total Villas: 79
    • 35 Detached Villas
    • 44 Semi-Detached Villas

VILLA TYPES & PRICES

  • Detached 5+1 Villas
    • 340.71 sqm (Gross)
    • Only 7 units remaining
    • 75,000,000 TL
  • Semi-Detached 4+1 Villas
    • 309.24 sqm (Gross)
    • Only 17 units remaining
    • 48,000,000 TL

📍 LOCATION

  • Address: Altınkale – Döşemealtı / ANTALYA
  • Promotional Video:
    https://youtu.be/XLDKOozVZwE
  •  

🌟 SOCIAL FACILITIES

  • Children’s Playgrounds
  • Basketball Court
  • Tennis Court
  • Volleyball Court
  • Fully Equipped Fitness Center
  • Café Prime
  • Outdoor Swimming Pool
  • Children’s Pool
  • Thematic Park Areas

🏡 VILLA FEATURES

  • KNX Smart Home System
  • VRF Climate Control System
  • Underfloor Heating
  • Automatic Shutter System
  • Water Leakage Detection System
  • Fire Detection & Alarm System
  • Advanced Security Alert System (Electricity & Natural Gas)

🛡 PROJECT FEATURES

  • 24/7 Site Security System
  • Full-Capacity Backup Generator
  • Covered Parking Area
  • Private Garden for Each Villa
  • Private Outdoor Swimming Pool (Detached Villas)
  • Water Softening System
  • 3-Meter Net Ceiling Height
  • Backup Water Tank & Hydrophore System
  • Mechanical Ceramic Facade with Thermal Insulation
  • Aluminum Windows with Heat & Sound Insulation
    • Comfort Glass (%50 Heat / %33 Light Insulation)
  • Laundry Room & Storage Room

 

Location on the map

Dosemealti, Turkey

Video Review of villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)

