Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Newly furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach with great sea and city views Sea view apartment is in the center of Mahmutlar, AlanyaThe apartment is located at Barboros street, just 100 meters from to clock tower. Just step out you can find out cafes, restaurants, boutique, pharmacy, grocery shop, The apartment is on the 5th floor of a 7-floor building, comprises 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and a living room with an open plan kitchen, and two terraces. The living room, which opens onto a large balcony has great sea and city views. The apartment will be sold with new furniture, kitchen appliances and air conditioners The complex has a swimming pool, power generator and lift Mahmutlar, Alanya: Location of this propertyMahmutlar is very attractive district for holiday home buyers. Because most of the apartments are new build, the prices are affordable, and you can find everything you need. There are tasty steak restaurants, cafes, hotels, promenades, children parks, school, bank, Post Office, doctors, Areas are very well served of transport to Alanya center, services, shops, beaches