Apartment in a new building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel

Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel

Muratpasa, Turkey
$653,362
50
ID: 27893
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

  • Security

Exterior details

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel

The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenities.

The properties for sale in Alanya are located 1 km from the beach, 4 km from the center of Mahmutlar, 4,5 km from the Alanyum shopping center, 7,4 km from Alanya Castle, and 32 km from Gazipasa Airport.

The new-build properties are situated in a project consisting of 14 blocks on 35.109 sqm of total land. In the project, there are indoor and outdoor infinity pools, waterslides for children and adults, waterfalls, hiking paths, basketball and volleyball courts, table tennis, tennis court, water polo equipment, kids' playgrounds, seating areas, communal lobby, reception, heated indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam and salt rooms, massage rooms, hobby rooms for adults, and a kids' park.


Muratpasa, Turkey
