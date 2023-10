Marmara Region, Turkey

from €425,384

Completion date: 2022

This residential complex is located in the new business district of Istanbul Seirantepe. It combines modern architecture with developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility. At the same time, the historical regions of Istanbul are very close by. The facility is within walking distance of Turk Telecom Stadium. Proximity to the TEM and E5 tracks makes it easy to get anywhere in Istanbul. The nearest metro station is two kilometers from the residential complex, but there is a bus stop a couple of hundred meters. The area has many shopping centers and small shops, restaurants. Hospitals, schools, universities and other social facilities are within walking distance. The large park for walking with the whole family is literally a stone's throw away. The residential complex consists of eight buildings from 11 to 21 floors high. In total, 935 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 4 + 1 are available in it. Most apartments have spacious indoor and outdoor balconies, in some layouts they are provided for two or three at once. There are apartments with terraces where it is especially pleasant to spend time on summer days. The facility has excellent internal infrastructure. Residents have access to hiking trails and playgrounds, a fitness center and a sauna, outdoor pools. Green primaries with artificial water bodies and fountains are ideal for relaxation.