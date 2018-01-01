  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  Kvartira 3 1 na etape stroitelstva v premium komplekse

Kvartira 3 1 na etape stroitelstva v premium komplekse

Yaylali, Turkey
€459,000
About the complex

For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 180 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
2024
Yaylali, Turkey

The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park.
This modern luxury sea view apartment in Alanya has direct access to its private beach club. These modern apartments boast modern materials with high-end finishes, magnificent facilities, and a great ocean view. It is a privileged project in Kargicak, Alanya. Sea view Apartment in Alanya with a private beach and close to supermarkets and pharmacy. Kargicak is the place where it is meeting with blue and green. Most of the apartments and villas newly built and it has a nice sea and Mediterranean flora view. There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments available in this modern apartment complex in Alanya. All apartments have a high ceiling lends a feeling of airiness. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors invite generous natural light. Living room with open plan kitchen opens to the peaceful terrace that dining, or read quietly on summer days. American type kitchen with luxury serial appliances and granite worktop. This sea view apartment for sale in Alanya has features like video intercom, suspended ceiling, modern high gloss kitchen and bathroom cupboards, double-glazed isolated aluminum system, bathroom floor heatings, cleanable wall paint, first-class granite flooring, and telephone. This modern residential complex in Kargicak, Alanya is comprised of 6 blocks and 4 floors on about 800 sqm. The complex has everything to relax and enjoy like a fitness center, Turkish bath, sauna cinema, PlayStation, parking lots, garages, mini golf, yoga hall, table tennis, 2 swimming pool, steam room, indoor swimming pool, and cafeteria.
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024.
