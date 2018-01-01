Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Duaci, Turkey

from €175,138

77–126 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

ANTALYA VİTRİN is a new project for the developer of Sur Yapi. The complex is located in Antalya, Kepez district. This is one of the largest projects in the city. All apartments have comfortable layout with separate and American kitchens, loft. The apartment will be rented in a clean finish. The complex will include social zones, parks and landscape zones, which will allow you to breathe a little fresh air into a crowded urban life. Also on the territory of the complex will be an open and indoor pool, gym, fitness, sauna, steam room, playground and many social areas. Infrastructure: - outdoor pool; - heated winter pool; - hammam; - sauna; - kids club; - children's open area; - green garden; - gazebo; - security; - parking. Kepez is an area with a very developed infrastructure. It occupies the largest area in Antalya. Kepez has a fairly large number of good clinics. The transport infrastructure of the Kepez region is very well developed, a bus station is located on the territory of Kepez and a branch of the ground metro that goes to Lara, the airport and will soon be extended to Konyaalti. There are many shopping centers in the Kepez area. Saturday bazaars are also very popular here.