  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
Residential quarter Penthouse in Flower Garden Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€198,000
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Pasakoey, Turkey
from
€397,403
Residential quarter Crystal River apartments Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€250,000
You are viewing
Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Ekologichnyy kompleks v okruzhenii gor
Residential complex Ekologichnyy kompleks v okruzhenii gor
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€210,000
Area 43–67 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Botanik Garden is a premium residential complex in the Kestel area between Mahmutlar and Tosmur. 15 minutes from the center of Alanya. Kestel is a place where you can retire and enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the Toros Mountains. The complex “ Botanic Garden ” is viewed from modern and environmentally friendly materials. Panoramic windows and open balconies create a laconic and modern look. The area of the complex is 12,000 square meters. m. The complex is created from two blocks of five floors. Apartments with modern layouts from 43 to 130 square meters. m. Linear two - three-room, two-level with two bedrooms and two-level with four bedrooms. Apartments with clean decoration, with cabinet furniture, kitchens and baths. The apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Complex infrastructure: - Children's room; - Pool; - Fitness - center; - Sauna. Within walking distance, modern infrastructure with restaurants, cafes, a playground, a promenade with cycle paths. Kestel also has a school and university. The Botanik Garden residential complex is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex ANTALYA VITRIN
Residential complex ANTALYA VITRIN
Duaci, Turkey
from
€175,138
Area 77–126 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! ANTALYA VİTRİN is a new project for the developer of Sur Yapi. The complex is located in Antalya, Kepez district. This is one of the largest projects in the city. All apartments have comfortable ( layout with separate and American kitchens, loft ). The apartment will be rented in a clean finish. The complex will include social zones, parks and landscape zones, which will allow you to breathe a little fresh air into a crowded urban life. Also on the territory of the complex will be an open and indoor pool, gym, fitness, sauna, steam room, playground and many social areas. Infrastructure: - outdoor pool; - heated winter pool; - hammam; - sauna; - kids club; - children's open area; - green garden; - gazebo; - security; - parking. Kepez is an area with a very developed infrastructure.  It occupies the largest area in Antalya. Kepez has a fairly large number of good clinics.  The transport infrastructure of the Kepez region is very well developed, a bus station is located on the territory of Kepez and a branch of the ground metro that goes to Lara, the airport and will soon be extended to Konyaalti.  There are many shopping centers in the Kepez area. Saturday bazaars are also very popular here. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2024
New complex located in the European district of Oba. Alanya consists of 3-5-story blocks. This project combines quality and comfort with a convenient payment opportunity and offers both vital and investment opportunities. For sale are apartments: - 1 + 1 from 50 m2; - 2 + 1 from 74 m2; - 3 + 1 from 173.63 m2; - 4 + 1 from 140, 63 m2. The apartments are rented in the clean finish, built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms, a three-phase water heater will be installed in each apartment.
Realting.com
Go