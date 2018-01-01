  1. Realting.com
  Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash

Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash

Demirtas, Turkey
€125,000
About the complex

We are pleased to present you our new residential complex in one of the most popular areas of Alanya. The complex is located in the Demirtash area.

Just 700 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, close to the mountains and urban infrastructure. Dnmirtash – is a popular area in the east of Alanya, just 15 kilometers from Gazipasha International Airport. There are many sandy beaches in the area with a gentle entrance to the water.

Demirtash beaches are popular among sea turtles that lay eggs here because of cleanliness and an excellent environment. Sea Turtle Reproduction Season – once a year.  

The complex consists of 1 block, 9 floors and 63 apartments. One-bedroom apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 50 square meters. m, three-room 2 + 1 with an area of 66-68 sq.m. and three-room duplexes 2 + 1 with an area of 98-108 sq.m., as well as four-room duplexes 3 + 1 with an area of 121-132 sq.m.

The infrastructure of the complex is located on the ground floor and includes: an outdoor pool, an indoor pool, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness, a playground, a lobby.

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
9
New building location
