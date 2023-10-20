Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€63,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€95,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€75,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished Apartments with High Rental Income in Gorukle Bursa. The apartments in a complex a…
€82,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
Fully Furnished Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The furnished apartment is situa…
€62,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/7
3-Bedroom Flats in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3-bedroom flats are located in a c…
€159,000

Properties features in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey

