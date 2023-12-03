Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Dumlupinar Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
4
4 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€89,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
Fully Furnished Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The furnished apartment is situa…
€59,500
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/7
3-Bedroom Flats in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3-bedroom flats are located in a c…
€153,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir