New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €101,993

Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a luxurious view of the Gulf of Siam. All apartments in the project have sea views. The apartments are rented « turnkey »: fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances. Infrastructure: – 3 lobby luxury with recreation areas; – 11 high-speed elevators; – on the 1st floor there is a beach club with an area of 2000 sq.m. with a club lounge; – sand bottom pool; – pool bar; – sauna and bathhouse; – large gym with panoramic sea views; – 24 gardens; – playground on the ground floor with minigolf, chess, table tennis; – round-the-clock reception; – parking; – free transfer to the city center; – electronic pass access system; – round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location: Copacabana is located in the very center of the Jomtien district, which allows you to quickly get anywhere in Pattaya: – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – To the city center – 5 km; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within walking distance; – – <TaG1> within walking distance; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 28 km. The area has good transport accessibility, and proximity to the sea will provide a high level of quality of rest and life. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!