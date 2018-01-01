Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex 300 metres from Kata Beach in Phuket.

The main features of the project are eco-friendliness and spaciousness.

A large proportion of the apaertments are stated in the premium segment and some of the top units have their own swimming pools.

Fixed-income option is 7% per annum for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at installment payment) on all types of flats. Income accrues 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low season.

Or Rental Pool program for those who want to combine investment with their own residence: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after completion of the complex.

Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB.

Advantages

Eco-friendly architecture

The concept of a complex as close to nature as possible, which integrates the flowing lines of a classic angular building in a touristic area.

Swimming pools with panoramic views

The limited height of the adjacent infrastructure allows the creation of open spaces on the roofs of the buildings. The third phase of project also includes popular bars and swimming pools with panoramic views.

Premium services

Cafés and restaurants are spacious premises with high ceilings and panoramic windows. Maximum service without having to leave the complex.

Hotel Management

The hotel will be managed by Hotels9. The hotel is rated 4 stars, but is only separated from the higher category by the need for a 5-minute walk to Kata Beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Walking distance to Kata Beach, highly developed tourist infrastructure and proximity to other popular areas of Phuket (Karon, Chalong) make this project stand out to a large extent. The previous phases of the complex are already welcoming tourists and owners.