Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Kata, Thailand
€134,811
About the complex

The complex 300 metres from Kata Beach in Phuket.

The main features of the project are eco-friendliness and spaciousness.

A large proportion of the apaertments are stated in the premium segment and some of the top units have their own swimming pools.

Fixed-income option is 7% per annum for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at installment payment) on all types of flats. Income accrues 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low season.

Or Rental Pool program for those who want to combine investment with their own residence: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after completion of the complex.

Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB.

Advantages

Eco-friendly architecture

The concept of a complex as close to nature as possible, which integrates the flowing lines of a classic angular building in a touristic area.

Swimming pools with panoramic views

The limited height of the adjacent infrastructure allows the creation of open spaces on the roofs of the buildings. The third phase of project also includes popular bars and swimming pools with panoramic views.

Premium services

Cafés and restaurants are spacious premises with high ceilings and panoramic windows. Maximum service without having to leave the complex.

Hotel Management

The hotel will be managed by Hotels9. The hotel is rated 4 stars, but is only separated from the higher category by the need for a 5-minute walk to Kata Beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Walking distance to Kata Beach, highly developed tourist infrastructure and proximity to other popular areas of Phuket (Karon, Chalong) make this project stand out to a large extent. The previous phases of the complex are already welcoming tourists and owners.

New building location
Ban Kata, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€670,278
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€380,397
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€909,436
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,26M
Residential complex Small gated complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€969,787
We offer modern functional villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas - from 702 m2 to 890 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - April-May, 2023. Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry,storage, 4 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made. In some houses there is a maid's room. Facilities and equipment in the house Sonos sound system Video intercom Automatic gates Modern kitchen appliances Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 7-minute drive from Laguna Phuket and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools.
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,144
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view. The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket, Thailand
from
€636,296
Completion date: 2023
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The main concept of this unique condominium – environmental friendliness in everything. This is one of the few projects whose buildings will be equipped with green terraces, and the complex will completely drown in green trees and a variety of tropical plants. Infrastructure: – 3 pools: 2 on the ground floor, 1 on the 8th floor; – restaurant on the 8th floor; – cafe in the reception area; – reception 24/7; – concierge service; – gym with sea view; – spa center and saunas; – security 24/7; – underground parking; – free shuttle bass to beaches and shops; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location: Today it is the most promising project in Phuket because of its location in the central part of the island, from where it is easy to get to any beach or entertainment places. – Distance to Bangtao Beach – 500 meters; – Distance to Surin Beach – 1.1 km; – Distance to famous beach clubs Catch beach club, Catch junior, Xana beach club, Dream beach club – 500 meters; – The distance to Boat avenue with many restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, shopping centers and shops – 10 minutes drive; – Distance to the new Blue tree – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 30 minutes drive. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
