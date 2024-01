Phuket, Thailand

PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development of 454 units of 45.5 square meters. Featuring an airy design and modern interiors, the units come fully furnished and afford outstanding views across Patong Bay. Each one-bedroom apartment features a private balcony as well as a private sea view balcony pool, offering owners the chance to unwind and relax while taking in the breathtaking vistas of the Andaman Sea. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located high in the hills on the outskirts of the electric Patong Beach neighborhood, offering breathtaking views of Patong Bay. The 454 one-bedroom units feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas providing ample space. The tropical, modern design is further enhanced by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. While the project grounds feel remote and secluded, they are within walking distance to Patong Beach. There is a common area swimming pool, gym, spa, restaurants, and cafes as well as a clubhouse. The project also includes adequate parking space. Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance. Buy-Back Option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period. Payment Terms 200,000 baht reservation deposit 40% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from the signature of Reservation Agreement. 20% upon completion of infrastructure. 20% upon building foundation completion 10% upon building structure completion 10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover Owner benefits Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water and monthly fee. The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee. FEATURES Property Type: Sea View Apartment Plot Size (sqm): 32,262 sqm Layout: 45.5 sqm, 1 bedroom Total Units: 454 Ownership: Protected Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open plan kitchen Living Room: Open plan living area Swimming Pool: Private sea-view balcony pools Balcony: Private Garden: Landscape Garden View: Sea/Mountain