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Residential complex Premialnyj rezidentskij kompleks Aura Park Paje

Kusini, Tanzania
from
$90,000
from
$2,250/m²
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ID: 37950
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Tanzania
  • State
    Zanzibar
  • Region
    Kusini

About the complex

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Premium Residential Complex 💎Aura Park (Paje):
🏗Construction: early November 2026, completion of construction - December 2029.
🏬Amenities in the complex: swimming pool, fitness & SPA, restaurants and cafes, coworking, mini-market, playground, parking, cinema, rooftop lounge.
💰Prices: from $90,000.
💵Terms of payment:
1) At 100% payment: 5% discount
2) When paying in installments:
- 40% down payment.
- 60% installment (quarterly).
*Payment quarterly without interest for the construction period full repayment - until December 2029.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Location on the map

Kusini, Tanzania
Education

Video Review of residential complex Premialnyj rezidentskij kompleks Aura Park Paje

AURA PARK | Новый уровень недвижимости на Занзибаре

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Residential complex Premialnyj rezidentskij kompleks Aura Park Paje
Kusini, Tanzania
from
$90,000
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