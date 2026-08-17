Residential complex Premialnyj rezidentskij kompleks Aura Park Paje

Premium Residential Complex 💎Aura Park (Paje):
🏗Construction: early November 2026, completion of construction - December 2029.
🏬Amenities in the complex: swimming pool, fitness & SPA, restaurants and cafes, coworking, mini-market, playground, parking, cinema, rooftop lounge.
💰Prices: from $90,000.
💵Terms of payment:
1) At 100% payment: 5% discount
2) When paying in installments:
- 40% down payment.
- 60% installment (quarterly).
*Payment quarterly without interest for the construction period full repayment - until December 2029.