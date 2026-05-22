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Terraced Apartments for sale in Tanzania

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Zanzibar City
10
Zanzibar
34
Zanzibar South & Central
14
Zanzibar Urban/West
11
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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 66.5 square meters. with a balcony and a large terrace on the …
$120,000
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1 room apartment in Nungwi, Tanzania
1 room apartment
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
Premium Resort Complex🏝 Zanzibar is a premium resort complex in the heart of Nungwi, where e…
$95,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Shangani, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Shangani, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 47 sq. on the 4th floor with installments until the completi…
$100,000
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Property types in Tanzania

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Tanzania

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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