Apartments for sale in Zanzibar Urban/West, Tanzania

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fumba, Tanzania
3 bedroom apartment
Fumba, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 6 m²
Floor 1/1
This stunning beachfront villa in the peaceful Fumba area offers the perfect blend of privac…
$900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Zanzibar Urban/West, Tanzania

Cheap
Luxury
